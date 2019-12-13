Indiana vs. Nebraska live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Indiana

Current Records: Nebraska 4-5; Indiana 9-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road again on Friday and play against the Indiana Hoosiers at 8 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall. IU should still be riding high after a win, while Nebraska will be looking to right the ship.

Nebraska ended up a good deal behind the Creighton Bluejays when they played on Saturday, losing 95-76. G Dachon Burke Jr. had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but IU sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 57-54 victory. G Aljami Durham (9 points), F Joey Brunk (9 points), F Justin Smith (8 points), and F Trayce Jackson-Davis (8 points) were the top scorers for the Hoosiers.

Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Nebraska's defeat took them down to 4-5 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 9-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers enter the matchup with 80.6 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But the Cornhuskers rank 27th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 77.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Nebraska have won three out of their last five games against Indiana.