Indiana vs. Nebraska live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Indiana
Current Records: Nebraska 4-5; Indiana 9-1
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road again on Friday and play against the Indiana Hoosiers at 8 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall. IU should still be riding high after a win, while Nebraska will be looking to right the ship.
Nebraska ended up a good deal behind the Creighton Bluejays when they played on Saturday, losing 95-76. G Dachon Burke Jr. had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but IU sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 57-54 victory. G Aljami Durham (9 points), F Joey Brunk (9 points), F Justin Smith (8 points), and F Trayce Jackson-Davis (8 points) were the top scorers for the Hoosiers.
Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Nebraska's defeat took them down to 4-5 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 9-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers enter the matchup with 80.6 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But the Cornhuskers rank 27th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 77.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nebraska have won three out of their last five games against Indiana.
- Jan 14, 2019 - Nebraska 66 vs. Indiana 51
- Feb 20, 2018 - Nebraska 66 vs. Indiana 57
- Dec 28, 2016 - Nebraska 87 vs. Indiana 83
- Feb 17, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Nebraska 64
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 79 vs. Nebraska 69
