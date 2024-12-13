A Big Ten showdown has the Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) traveling to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) on Friday evening. Indiana heads into this conference game on a four-game win streak. On Monday, the Hoosiers outlasted Minnesota 82-67. The Cornhuskers are coming in off an 89-52 loss to Michigan State that snapped their three-game win streak.

Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena is at 8 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers are 4-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Indiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153. Before making any Indiana vs. Nebraska picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Indiana vs. Nebraska and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Nebraska vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Nebraska spread: Cornhuskers -4

Indiana vs. Nebraska over/under: 153 points

Indiana vs. Nebraska money line: Cornhuskers -192, Hoosiers +159

Indiana vs. Nebraska streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Indiana can cover

Junior forward Malik Reneau is leading the team in points (15.5) with 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and shoots 60% from the field. The Florida native has scored at least 16 points in four straight games. In his last outing, Reneau dropped 16 points, seven rebounds and went 7-of-10 from the field.

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Mgbako is an athletic, three-level scorer in the backcourt. Mgbako logs 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and shoots 43% from downtown. On Nov. 29 against Providence, Mgbako tallied 25 points, four rebounds and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Why Nebraska can cover

Senior guard Brice Williams is a strong ball handler who can score from multiple spots on the court. Williams leads the team in points (17.5) with 2.5 rebounds and makes 37% of his 3-pointers. The North Carolina native has tallied 20-plus points three times this season. On Nov. 27, Williams had 21 points, four rebounds and went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Connor Essegian has been a floor spacer and sharpshooter on the perimeter. Essegian averages 13 points and knocks down 42% of his 3-point attempts. The Indiana native dropped 20-plus points in two of his last three games. In the Dec. 1 win over North Florida, Essegian finished with 22 points and made 6-of-8 of 3-pointers.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 147 points.

