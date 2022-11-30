Who's Playing

No. 18 North Carolina @ No. 10 Indiana

Current Records: North Carolina 5-2; Indiana 6-0

What to Know

The #10 Indiana Hoosiers will stay at home another game and welcome the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels at 9:15 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for IU at home against the Jackson State Tigers last week as the squad secured a 90-51 win.

Meanwhile, UNC was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 103-101 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tar Heels' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Caleb Love, who had 34 points along with nine boards, and forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

IU's victory brought them up to 6-0 while UNC's loss pulled them down to 5-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 88.8 on average. Less enviably, the Tar Heels are stumbling into the contest with the 35th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UNC.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $190.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hoosiers slightly, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana and North Carolina both have one win in their last two games.