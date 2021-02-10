The Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off Wednesday in a Big Ten matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is 6-10 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Hoosiers are 10-8 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Hoosiers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight road games. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 10-21-1 against the spread in their last 32 home games.

What you need to know about Northwestern



Northwestern saw its losing streak extend to nine games on Saturday, losing 75-70 to Purdue. Pete Nance scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Chase Audige notched 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Miller Kopp leads the Wildcats with 13.2 points per game, while Nance pulls in a team-high 6.8 rebounds and Boo Buie dishes 4.6 assists per outing.

Despite losing nine straight, the Wildcats will enter Wednesday's contest confident they can keep it close. That's because Northwestern is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven meetings against Indiana at home.

What you need to know about Indiana

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday by nipping Iowa 67-65 after Armaan Franklin hit a half-court shot at the buzzer. Race Thompson scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and notched four blocks, and Trayce Jackson-Davis posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and Aljami Durham deals 2.9 assists per game.

The Hoosiers have won six of their last nine meetings against Northwestern and they're 5-1 against the spread in their last six games on the road. However, Indiana has covered the spread just once in its last seven matchups against the Wildcats.

