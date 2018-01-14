Indiana vs. Northwestern odds: Picks from proven college basketball model

Can Chris Collins' Wildcats pull off an upset in Bloomington? USATSI

It's a Big Ten showdown at Assembly Hall as the Indiana Hoosiers host the Northwestern Wildcats in a nationally televised game at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS. Northwestern is coming off a resounding 83-60 thumping of Minnesota, while Indiana held off Penn State, 74-70.



The Hoosiers opened as 2.5-point favorites.



The Wildcats are 20-6 against the spread in their last 26 contests versus the Hoosiers, while the Under is 7-1 in Indiana's previous eight games.



Northwestern's best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- will be getting a solid performance from backcourt tandem Scottie Lindsey and Bryant McIntosh, who are the team's leading scorers. McIntosh is an excellent distributor, dishing out 6.0 assists per game.



But Indiana can cover the spread by getting the rock to big man Juwan Morgan, who nets 16.0 points and 7.5 boards each time out. He's also lethal inside the paint, knocking down over 58 percent of his field-goal attempts.



Will the Hoosiers lock down an important home win to gain ground in the Big Ten standings, or will the Wildcats pull off the upset and improve their tournament chances?



