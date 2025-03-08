The Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) and Ohio State Buckeyes (17-13, 9-10) are both on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into their matchup on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Indiana had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 73-64 loss at Oregon on Tuesday, and it is aiming for a series sweep after beating Ohio State in overtime on Jan. 17. The Buckeyes are coming off back-to-back wins over USC and Nebraska, beating the Cornhuskers in double overtime earlier this week. Saturday's winner secures the No. 9 seed for the conference tournament and earns a first-round bye.

Tipoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The latest Indiana vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus list Indiana as the 2.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 148. The Hoosiers are -145 favorites on the money line, while the Buckeyes are +122 underdogs. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

Check out the game's latest odds here:

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Indiana vs. Ohio State (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Over 148.5 (-110)

Ohio State is coming off one of the highest-scoring college basketball games of the season, beating Nebraska in double overtime, 116-114. The Buckeyes beat USC in an 87-82 final last Wednesday, so their offense has been clicking on all cylinders. Indiana has scored more than 70 points in three of its last four games, and these teams went Over the total in their first matchup of the season. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Ohio State +2.5

The Buckeyes were able to keep their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive with the thrilling win over Nebraska, as Bruce Thornton finished with 29 points and nine assists. He is one of four Ohio State players scoring in double figures, averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game. The Buckeyes have won four of their last five Saturday games, while the Hoosiers are 3-9 in their last 12 Saturday games. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Want more college basketball picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Ohio State vs. Indiana. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 221-162 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Saturday right here.