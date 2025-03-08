A rematch of one of the more thrilling Big Ten regular-season games is upon us Saturday as Ohio State faces Indiana on the road, seeking to avenge its home loss to the Hoosiers from mid-January. This time around, even more is at stake for the Hoosiers, whose NCAA Tournament hopes have been resurrected in recent weeks.

IU is a projected No. 10 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket after wins in three of its last four and four of its last six, which has included victories over Michigan State, Purdue and Penn State. A win Saturday would solidify its résumé entering postseason play.

Ohio State likely enters this one highly motivated as well after grinding out a double-overtime win earlier in the week vs. Nebraska. The Buckeyes have stumbled the last month in conference play but have been largely a prickly thorn in the side of opponents on the road. It could serve as a good opportunity for them to play spoiler in Assembly Hall as they head into Big Ten tourney play.

Where to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State live

Date: Saturday, March 8 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

A lion in winter vs. the rabbit chaser: As Tom Izzo reinforces his greatness at 70, new rival Dusty May hunts Matt Norlander

Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Indiana coach Mike Woodson -- even during a losing streak that spanned five games earlier this season -- said that despite the results, IU was playing fairly well. The results are now showing as much. It enters Saturday having won three of its last four, and I suspect it will be ready to make a statement in the regular-season finale with a chance to help solidify its NCAA Tournament résumé. As a narrow favorite, I like laying the points with the Hoosiers here. Pick: Indiana -1

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.