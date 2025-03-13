The 2025 Big Ten Tournament second round will get underway on Thursday with an early tipoff between the 8-seed Oregon Ducks and the 9-seed Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks are ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after posting a 23-8 record in the regular season, including a 12-8 mark in conference play. As for the Hoosiers, they were ranked as high as No. 14 but have fallen out of the AP Poll. Indiana is 19-12 overall and 10-10 within the Big Ten. This will be Oregon's first-ever Big Ten Tournament game, while Indiana has never won a conference tournament title.

Tipoff is set for noon ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Ducks are favored by two points in the latest Indiana vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 141.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Oregon is -132 (risk $132 to win $100) money line favorites, while Indiana is +111 (risk $100 to win $111) underdogs. Before entering any Oregon vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Oregon vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -2

Indiana vs. Oregon over/under: 141.5 points

Indiana vs. Oregon money line: Oregon -132, Indiana +111

ORE: The Ducks are 14-17 against the spread (ATS) this season

IND: The Hoosiers are 17-14 ATS in 2024-25

Indiana vs. Oregon picks: See picks at SportsLine

Indiana vs. Oregon streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks breezed to a 9-point victory, also covering as 6.5-point favorites, just last week versus Indiana, despite Oregon not playing its best. The Ducks shot just 39.3% from the field, which is their third-lowest field goal percentage of the season but still came out with the victory. They should regress to the mean in the second matchup, which is a bad omen for Indiana, whose offense should struggle to keep up. The Hoosiers rank 15th, amongst 18 Big Ten teams, in both points per game and 3-point percentage in conference play, in addition to ranking 17th in free throw percentage.

Oregon has covered in three of its last four games, and it is also 3-1 ATS in neutral-site games this season. The Ducks have a matchup nightmare, on both ends of the court, with 7-footer Nate Bittle. He leads Oregon in both points (14.1) and rebounds (7.3) while ranking second in the Big Ten in blocks (2.2). He's coming off a career-high of 36 points in Sunday's win over Washington and had a full stat line when he last saw IU, going for 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana's season hasn't gone as expected but it does enter the Big Ten tourney playing as well as it has all year. The Hoosiers have won four of their last five games, with the defense greatly stepping up during this stretch. Indiana is giving up just 66.2 points over this stretch, compared to 75.3 points over its previous 22 games. On his way out of town, coach Mike Woodson has seen his squad limit each of its last three opponents to under 40% from the field and under 31% from beyond the arc -- with the earlier matchup versus Oregon amongst those games.

The Hoosiers are 7-4 ATS over their last 11 games and have the decisive spread advantage over Oregon as related to Big Ten play. Indiana is 12-8 ATS versus Big Ten opponents, covering at a 60% clip, while Oregon is 7-12-1 (36.8%) versus the spread in conference games. Indiana will also have the rest advantage for Thursday's tipoff and should also have the crowd support, with the game taking place within the state, while Oregon's fan base will have to travel halfway across the country. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Oregon vs. Indiana picks

The model has simulated Indiana vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over the total, projecting 146 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana vs. Oregon spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 225-165 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.