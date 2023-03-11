The No. 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers will have revenge on their mind when they face the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Penn State notched an 85-66 victory when these teams met on Jan. 11, easily covering the 1.5-point spread. Indiana advanced to the semifinals of this tournament with its 70-60 win over No. 6 seed Maryland on Friday, while Penn State beat No. 2 seed Northwestern in overtime. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The latest Indiana vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Hoosiers as 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 139.5.

How to watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Indiana vs. Penn State date: Saturday, March 11

Indiana vs. Penn State time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Penn State TV channel: CBS

Indiana vs. Penn State live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

College basketball picks for Penn State vs. Indiana

Before tuning into the Indiana vs. Penn State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season.

For Penn State vs. Indiana, the model projects that the Nittany Lions cover the spread. Penn State had arguably its best performance of the season in the lone meeting between these teams during the regular season, knocking down a school-record-tying 18 3-pointers on 31 attempts in an 85-66 win on Jan. 11. It was the school's largest margin of victory in a win against Indiana.

Seniors Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk both drilled seven 3-pointers in that game, and Funk leads the conference in 3-pointers this season. Penn State has more momentum coming into the rematch, having won seven of its last eight games to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume and reach the semifinals of the conference tournament for just the fourth time. The Nittany Lions rank sixth nationally in turnover percentage and eighth in 3-point percentage (38.8).

They committed a season-worst 15 turnovers and hit just five 3-pointers in regulation on Friday, but they were still able to advance past Northwestern. Senior guard Jalen Pickett leads Penn State with 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, posting 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the first meeting with Indiana. The Nittany Lions have covered the spread at a 6-2-1 clip in their last nine games.

