Indiana vs. Princeton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Princeton (away)

Current Records: Indiana 4-0; Princeton 0-3

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will stay at home another game and welcome the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. Indiana is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Princeton is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Indiana was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-62 victory over the Troy Trojans. Indiana F Justin Smith looked sharp as he had 22 points along with five rebounds. Smith didn't help his team much against the North Alabama Lions, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Princeton came up short against the Lafayette Leopards, falling 72-65.

Indiana's win lifted them to 4-0 while Princeton's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoosiers enter the matchup with 53.40% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. But Princeton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.40%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.