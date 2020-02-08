Indiana vs. Purdue: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue basketball game

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Indiana

Current Records: Purdue 13-10; Indiana 15-7

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a game against the Purdue Boilermakers since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. IU and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with IU going off at just a 3-point favorite.

The Hoosiers came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, falling 68-59.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Purdue at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday as the squad secured a 104-68 victory. Purdue can attribute much of their success to forward Evan Boudreaux, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

IU is now 15-7 while Purdue sits at 13-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hoosiers enter the contest with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. As for Purdue, they come into the game boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $141.18

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 3-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Purdue have won five out of their last six games against Indiana.

  • Feb 19, 2019 - Purdue 48 vs. Indiana 46
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Purdue 70 vs. Indiana 55
  • Jan 28, 2018 - Purdue 74 vs. Indiana 67
  • Feb 28, 2017 - Purdue 86 vs. Indiana 75
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Purdue 69 vs. Indiana 64
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Indiana 77 vs. Purdue 73
