Indiana vs. Purdue odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

Purdue looks to claim a piece of first place in the Big Ten when it travels to Indiana on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. It's been a season to forget for Indiana (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten), but the Hoosiers are a tough 10-4 on the season at Assembly Hall. Conversely, 15th-ranked Purdue (18-7, 11-3) is just 3-5 away from home. The Boilermakers are five-point sports book favorites with the over-under for total points scored at 130.5 in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds.

The model knows the Boilermakers are playing some of their best ball lately. They've won nine of 10 and are in the hunt for a Big Ten regular-season title with a favorable schedule in front of them.

And they have star power in Carsen Edwards. The 6-1 junior averages 24.4 ppg, double that of anyone else on the team. He's led Purdue in scoring in all but three contests. But the team has showcased depth when needed, highlighted by a 73-63 win over Michigan State in which Edwards was just 4-of-19 shooting but four other players scored in double figures.

But just because the Boilermakers have been red-hot and have a go-to star doesn't mean they'll cover the Purdue vs. Indiana spread on Tuesday.

Indiana started the season 12-2 before an unexpected free fall pushed the Hoosiers out of Big Ten contention. But despite the struggles, IU has several impressive victories under its belt, including against Louisville and Marquette, and one at Michigan State just two weeks ago.

Indiana has a pair of standouts in 6-6 freshman Romeo Langford (17.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and 6-8 senior Juwan Morgan (15.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg). The Hoosiers have been more competitive when Langford gets going -- they're 4-5 in Big Ten games when the frosh leads the team in scoring, and 0-5 when anyone else does. He had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting at Purdue on Jan. 19 -- one can expect a much-stronger effort Tuesday.

