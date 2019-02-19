Indiana vs. Purdue odds, line: College basketball picks, top predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

The Hoosier State's flagship universities face off on the hardcourt for the 209th time on Tuesday when the Indiana Hoosiers host the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers (18-7) can secure a place alongside Michigan State and Michigan atop the Big Ten standings with a win, while the Hoosiers (13-12, 4-10) could use another resume-builder while looking to avoid a bottom-four conference finish and get a first-round Big Ten tournament bye. The latest Purdue vs. Indiana odds have the Boilermakers favored by six after the line opened at -4.5, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138, down 2.5 from the opener. Before locking in any Purdue vs. Indiana picks of your own, you'll want to check out the top college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Boilermakers have won nine of their last 10 and done so impressively. Seven of those victories were by double-digits and the other two came on the road in overtime.

Carsen Edwards, a dynamic 6-1 junior, averages 24.4 points, while nobody else on the team averages more than 12.2. But Purdue has showcased an all-around effort in every other way. Eight players average at least 3.0 rebounds, two different guards are over 3.0 assists, and three average at least one steal.

Mammoth 7-3 center Matt Haarms adds his own dynamic, averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks off the bench. He had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, while 6-6 sophomore Nojel Eastern had 10 points and 10 boards, in Purdue's 70-55 win over Indiana on Jan. 19.

But just because the Boilermakers have been red-hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Purdue vs. Indiana spread on Tuesday.

Indiana started the season 12-2 before an unexpected free fall pushed the Hoosiers out of Big Ten contention. But despite the struggles, IU has several impressive victories under its belt, including against Louisville and Marquette, and one at Michigan State just two weeks ago.

Indiana has a pair of standouts in 6-6 freshman Romeo Langford (17.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and 6-8 senior Juwan Morgan (15.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg). The Hoosiers have been more competitive when Langford gets going -- they're 4-5 in Big Ten games when the frosh leads the team in scoring, and 0-5 when anyone else does. He had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting at Purdue on Jan. 19 -- one can expect a much-stronger effort Tuesday.

