The Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Assembly Hall. Both teams are 8-5; IU is 4-1 at home, while Purdue is 1-4 on the road. Indiana has won three of its past four games. Purdue has lost four of its past six games.

The Hoosiers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 129.5.

Indiana vs. Purdue spread: Indiana -3.5

Indiana vs. Purdue over-under: 129.5 points

Indiana vs. Purdue money line: Purdue +145; Indiana -170



What you need to know about Indiana

The Hoosiers beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 84-76 on Sunday. Trayce Jackson-Davis posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks. He scored nine points from the free throw line on 15 attempts. Rob Phinisee had 18 points along with five rebounds. Aljami Durham scored 17 points.

Jackson-Davis leads the nation in free throws made (79) and attempts (111). He is averaging 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and has a team-high 25 blocks so far this season. Durham is averaging 15.8 points in his past four games. Race Thompson is fifth in the Big Ten in blocked shots (1.6), Indiana is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense (66.6 points per game).

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue edged the Michigan State Spartans 55-54 last week on a clutch jumper from Trevion Williams with 0:04 left to play. Williams finished with 26 points in addition to nine rebounds. He scored 22 points in the second half as the Boilermakers overcame a 17-point halftime deficit. It was the first road win of the season for Purdue.

Purdue has won seven consecutive games vs. Indiana. The Boilermakers are the only Big Ten team with a winning record against the Hoosiers (122-89). Thursday's road matchup with Indiana will be Purdue's fourth consecutive Big Ten road game, marking the first time since 1960 the Bollermakers have played four straight away games in the conference. In four Big Ten road games, Williams is shooting 61.1 percent from the field, and is averaging 18.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

