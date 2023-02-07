Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Indiana

Current Records: Rutgers 16-7; Indiana 16-7

What to Know

The #18 Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a matchup against the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Hoosiers and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, IU beat the Purdue Boilermakers 79-74 this past Saturday. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points in addition to seven boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday RU proved too difficult a challenge. RU snuck past the Spartans with a 61-55 victory. The Scarlet Knights' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks, and guard Paul Mulcahy, who had 17 points.

The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with IU, who are 11-12 against the spread.

The wins brought IU up to 16-7 and RU to 16-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU enters the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. But RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fourth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers have won eight out of their last 12 games against Indiana.