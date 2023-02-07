The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers will try to build on their biggest win of the season when they face the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night. Indiana has won six of its last seven games, including a 79-74 win against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. Rutgers is riding a two-game winning streak following its 61-55 win against Michigan State over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Rutgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5.

Indiana vs. Rutgers spread: Indiana -4.5

Indiana vs. Rutgers over/under: 135.5 points

Indiana vs. Rutgers money line: Indiana -190, Rutgers +165

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has finally found its top form, which has led to wins in six of its last seven games, including a victory over top-ranked Purdue on Saturday. Veteran forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots in his head-to-head battle with Purdue's Zach Edey. Jackson-Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.9 blocks during this seven-game stretch.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has stepped up as well, scoring 16 points and dishing out four assists in the win over the Boilermakers. Indiana held a 16-8 advantage in the turnover battle and shot 52.6% from the floor, taking a 50-35 halftime lead before having to hold on down the stretch. The Hoosiers are 12-1 in their last 13 home games and have covered the spread in five of their last seven games overall.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers has already taken care of business against Indiana once this season, using its elite defense to pick up a 63-48 win in December. The Scarlet Knights held Jackson-Davis to just 13 points and 10 rebounds before he fouled out late in the game. They also limited Indiana to a 30.4% shooting clip from the floor, forcing 14 turnovers to beat the Hoosiers for the sixth consecutive time.

The Scarlet Knights have dominated this series from a betting perspective as well over the last few years, covering the spread in all six of those wins. They are coming off a win over Michigan State on Saturday, with Clifford Omoruyi posting a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Rutgers is 10-3 straight up and against the spread in its last 13 games, and Indiana is in a letdown spot following its win over the No. 1 Boilermakers.

