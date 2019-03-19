Indiana vs. St. Francis odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Teams putting conference tournament disappointments behind them meet in a 2019 NIT first-round matchup on Tuesday. Eighth-seeded St. Francis, Pa. (18-14) won the Northeast Conference regular-season championship but fell to Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC Tournament title game, while top-seeded Indiana (17-15) lost on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament and was one of the last four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, according to the Men's Basketball Committee. Tuesday's tipoff from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Hoosiers are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. St. Francis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 147. Before making any Indiana vs. St. Francis picks of your own, be sure to scope out the 2019 NIT predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows that Indiana, which tied for eighth in the Big Ten with Ohio State at 8-12, is 13-5 at home and 9-2 against non-conference opponents. The Hoosiers started the regular season 12-2 with wins over Marquette and Houston. They also won their final four games before the postseason, beating Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford (16.7 ppg) leads Indiana in scoring and has scored 20 or more points 11 times. Senior forward Juwan Morgan (15.1 ppg) also has been hot, scoring 25 vs. Rutgers and 20 at Illinois.

But just because the Hoosiers come from a power conference and have a rich postseason pedigree doesn't mean they'll cover the Indiana vs. St. Francis spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Red Flash have been hot. St. Francis has won 11 of its last 14 and is making its fourth postseason appearance in the past five years. They are a very respectable 3-4 in the NIT.

Junior guard Keith Braxton (16.4 ppg) is St. Francis' top scorer and has reached double-figures in 29 of 32 games this season. Senior guard Jamaal King (15.3 ppg) has scored at least 20 points 10 times, including a season-high 27 against Bryant. He had 21 in last Tuesday's NEC title game against Fairleigh Dickinson.

