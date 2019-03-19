Indiana vs. St. Francis odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from proven model on 11-5 run

After failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, both eighth-seeded St. Francis, Pa., and top-seeded Indiana look to turn the page and try to make a deep NIT run. Indiana (17-15) opened the season 12-2 but quickly faded, losing 12 of the next 13. The Hoosiers recovered to win their final four regular-season games before falling to Ohio State on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. St. Francis (18-14) won the Northeast Conference regular-season crown, but could not repeat with a conference tournament championship. Tuesday's tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers are a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. St. Francis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying down any Indiana vs. St. Francis picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indiana vs. St. Francis. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is available only at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Indiana is 6-0 all-time against members of the Northeast Conference. The last meeting was a 73-72 home win over LIU-Brooklyn on Nov. 12, 2013, as part of the 2K Classic. The Hoosiers are the top-rated shooting team nationally in non-conference games, making 53.7 percent of their shots from the field, including 37.4 percent from 3-point range. Indiana is 10-0 this season when shooting 50 percent of better from the field.

Romeo Langford is Indiana's top scorer at 16.7 points per game. He has been impressive at times, including a 20-point performance vs. Rutgers March 10 and 22 points vs. Wisconsin Feb. 26. Forwards Juwan Morgan (15.1 ppg) and Justin Smith (8.7 ppg) have been hot of late as well. Morgan scored 25 against Rutgers and 20 at Illinois March 7, while Smith had 24 against Michigan State March 2.

But just because the Hoosiers come from a power conference and have a rich postseason pedigree doesn't mean they'll cover the Indiana vs. St. Francis spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Red Flash have been hot. St. Francis has won 11 of its last 14 and is making its fourth postseason appearance in the past five years. They are a very respectable 3-4 in the NIT.

Junior guard Keith Braxton (16.4 ppg) is St. Francis' top scorer and has reached double-figures in 29 of 32 games this season. Senior guard Jamaal King (15.3 ppg) has scored at least 20 points 10 times, including a season-high 27 against Bryant. He had 21 in last Tuesday's NEC title game against Fairleigh Dickinson.

So who wins St. Francis vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the St. Francis vs. Indiana spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.