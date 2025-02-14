The Indiana Hoosiers (15-10, 6-8 Big Ten) will aim for a second consecutive upset victory when they host the UCLA Bruins (18-7, 9-5) on Friday night. Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak with a 71-67 win at No. 11 Michigan State on Tuesday, springing the upset as an 11-point underdog. UCLA won seven consecutive games prior to its 83-78 loss at Illinois earlier this week. The Bruins and Hoosiers have split their previous 12 all-time meetings as they get set for their first matchup as members of the Big Ten.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. UCLA is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 139.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on an 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

The model has set its sights on Indiana vs. UCLA. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Indiana vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -1.5

Indiana vs. UCLA over/under: 139.5 points

Indiana vs. UCLA money line: UCLA -131, Indiana +109

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is coming off one of its best performances of the season, knocking off No. 11 Michigan State as a double-digit underdog. The Hoosiers held an opponent to fewer than 70 points for the first time since early January, and they cannot afford a letdown performance as they try to get back into the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation. Junior forward Malik Reneau led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double performance off the bench.

He is one of four Indiana players scoring in double figures this season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Senior center Oumar Ballo, who is one of the premier big men in college hoops, leads Indiana with 13.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Indiana has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has covered in 10 of its last 12 Friday games.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA is coming off a close road loss to Illinois, but it won its previous seven games. The Bruins held four of their previous five opponents to 61 points or fewer before struggling to slow down the lllini in the second half. They are 15-1 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer this season, ranked No. 23 nationally in points allowed per game (64.6).

Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA with 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. is adding 11.7 points and 4.2 boards. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack provides a scoring punch off the bench, averaging 10.0 points per game. UCLA is unbeaten against the spread in its last five games.

How to make Indiana vs. UCLA picks

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Indiana vs. UCLA? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCLA vs. Indiana spread you need to jump on.