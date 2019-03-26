Indiana vs. Wichita State odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Teams looking to finish their season at Madison Square Garden in New York meet in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NIT when No. 1 seed Indiana hosts No. 6 seed Wichita State. The Hoosiers (19-15) were one of the last four out of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, while the Shockers (21-14) have won at least 20 games for the 10th consecutive season. Tuesday's tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 in the latest Indiana vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Wichita State picks of your own, read the 2019 NIT predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks and it entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball plays. It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling 14 of the Sweet 16 teams straight-up. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indiana vs. Wichita State. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Hoosiers have been on a roll, winning two straight and six of their last seven. Playing at home will be a big advantage for Indiana, which is 15-5 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. The Hoosiers, averaging 80.5 points against non-conference opponents, are no strangers to postseason play, as Indiana is appearing in its sixth NIT. It has also appeared in 39 NCAA Tournaments and one Collegiate Commissioners Association Tournament.

Over the past five games, the Hoosiers have been led by senior forward Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 20 points and 7.6 rebounds, as well as junior guard Devonte Green, who is averaging 16.6 points and shooting 54.5 percent from 3-point range. Indiana is 12-3 when Morgan shoots 60 percent or better from the field.

But just because the Hoosiers have been on a roll does not guarantee they'll cover the Indiana vs. Wichita State spread in the 2019 NIT.

That's because Wichita State has also been red hot. After an 8-11 start, the Shockers have won 13 of their last 16, including the first two games of the NIT -- a 76-70 win at Furman and a 63-55 victory at Clemson.

Senior forward Markis McDuffie is averaging 22 points over the past four games, while junior forward-center Jaime Echenique is generating 17 points per game in NIT play. And Indiana might be without star freshman guard Romeo Langford, who is still day-to-day with a back injury he suffered in the Big Ten Tournament.

So who wins Wichita State vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wichita State vs. Indiana spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.