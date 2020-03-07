Indiana vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Indiana

Current Records: Wisconsin 20-10; Indiana 19-11

What to Know

The #24 Wisconsin Badgers are 6-2 against the Indiana Hoosiers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Wisconsin and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Assembly Hall. The Badgers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Wisconsin didn't have too much trouble with the Northwestern Wildcats at home on Wednesday as they won 63-48.

Meanwhile, IU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win. IU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (18), forward Joey Brunk (12), guard Aljami Durham (11), guard Rob Phinisee (11), and forward Justin Smith (10).

Wisconsin is now 20-10 while the Hoosiers sit at 19-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin enters the contest with 3.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But IU is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.25

Odds

The Hoosiers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Wisconsin have won six out of their last eight games against Indiana.