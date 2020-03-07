Indiana vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Indiana
Current Records: Wisconsin 20-10; Indiana 19-11
What to Know
The #24 Wisconsin Badgers are 6-2 against the Indiana Hoosiers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Wisconsin and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Assembly Hall. The Badgers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Wisconsin didn't have too much trouble with the Northwestern Wildcats at home on Wednesday as they won 63-48.
Meanwhile, IU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win. IU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (18), forward Joey Brunk (12), guard Aljami Durham (11), guard Rob Phinisee (11), and forward Justin Smith (10).
Wisconsin is now 20-10 while the Hoosiers sit at 19-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin enters the contest with 3.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But IU is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.25
Odds
The Hoosiers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won six out of their last eight games against Indiana.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Wisconsin 84 vs. Indiana 64
- Feb 26, 2019 - Indiana 75 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 02, 2018 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Indiana 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Indiana 60
- Feb 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Indiana 60
- Jan 03, 2017 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Indiana 68
- Jan 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Indiana 79
- Jan 05, 2016 - Indiana 59 vs. Wisconsin 58
