Big Ten rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Indiana Hoosiers host the Wisconsin Badgers. Greg Gard's Badgers are ranked 18th in the nation after an 11-4 start and are 3-2 in the Big Ten, while Mike Woodson's Hoosiers are 10-6 overall and 1-4 in the league. Wisconsin has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two programs, but both meetings last season were decided by only five points.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The latest Indiana vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Hoosiers as four-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 136.5.

How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Indiana vs. Wisconsin date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Indiana vs. Wisconsin time: 1 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Wisconsin TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Before tuning into the Indiana vs. Wisconsin game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

For Indiana vs. Wisconsin, the model is predicting that the Hoosiers cover. Indiana enters on a three-game losing streak and has dropped out of the AP Top 25 after spending the first nine weeks of the year in the top 20. However, Woodson's squad is still a talented one, led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The fourth-year starter is well on his way to 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, which would make him the first player in school history to do so. He's averaging 17.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks per game this year and could be a particularly tough matchup for Wisconsin with Tyler Wahl (ankle) likely out.

Wahl is a 6-foot-9 forward now in his fourth season with the Badgers and is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Badgers have lost back-to-back games to Michigan State and Illinois without Wahl in the lineup and the model thinks they struggle again without him. It predicts that the Hoosiers cover in well over 50% of simulations with Jackson-Davis putting up 18 points and nine rebounds on average.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

