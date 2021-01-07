Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kohl Center. Wisconsin is 9-2 overall and 8-1 at home, while IU is 7-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. Wisconsin has won six of its past seven games.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana spread: Wisconsin -8

Wisconsin vs. Indiana over-under: 129 points

Wisconsin vs. Indiana money line: Indiana +320; Wisconsin -420



What you need to know about Wisconsin

Last week, the Badgers registered a 71-59 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Micah Potter (18 points) was the top scorer for Wisconsin. The Badgers held the Golden Gophers to 22 points in the first half. Wisconsin scored 16 of the game's 21 points to open the second half. The lead ballooned as high as 26 points. D'Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford scored 14 points each.

The Badgers had a 40-18 advantage in the paint vs. the Golden Gophers. They did miss nine of 15 3-point attempts, however. Wisconsin has not played since New Year's Eve, as their scheduled game Sunday was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. Trice is averaging 22.7 points over his last three games. He leads Wisconsin in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

What you need to know about Indiana

IU netted a 63-55 victory over the Maryland Terrapins on Monday. Trayce Jackson-Davis dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. Race Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers and Aljami Durham scored 13 points. Jackson-Davis scored 12 straight Indiana points to open up a 57-47 lead with under two minutes remaining.

Indiana shot just 37.3 percent from the floor but held the Terrapins to 38.5 percent shooting. The Hoosiers also won the battle on the boards, 43-33. Armaan Franklin, the Hoosiers' second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, suffered an ankle injury and is not expected to play Wednesday. Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

