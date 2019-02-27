Indiana vs. Wisconsin score: Romeo Langford's last-second shot puts Hoosiers over No. 19 Badgers in double overtime

Indiana star freshman Romeo Langford stepped up when his team needed him most on Tuesday night, delivering a game-winning layup in the final second of the Hoosiers' grinding 75-73 double-overtime win against No. 19 Wisconsin.

The game itself was a physical test for both teams, with the effects of foul trouble and a season's worth of fatigue showing up at the end of regulation and in overtime. Indiana and Wisconsin traded empty possessions in the extra sessions, running through two separate three-minute droughts without any combined made field goals after the end of regulation.

Langford finished the game with a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds and while he missed a few free throws and had a few errors down the stretch there was no one else who needed to have the ball in their hands. An NBA talent who has tried his best to help get the Hoosiers to salvage a season that's been sliding in the wrong in the wrong direction, Langford attacked the rim with the game tied at 73 in the game's final seconds with supreme confidence.

Romeo Langford called game in double OT 😤



"Coach trusted me. Keep the ball in my hands," Langford explained to ESPN after the game. "We just wanted it more. We knew what was at stake for our season, we've been coming up short recently. We wanted it more tonight."

Indiana has suffered its fair share of heartbreak during a losing streak that dates back to the stunning win at Michigan State on Feb. 2. The Hoosiers lost by two to Purdue at home last Tuesday night and then fell to Iowa on the road in overtime on Friday. Beating another ranked opponent provides a quality win to go alongside that victory against the Spartans and early-season triumphs against Marquette and Louisville, but it hardly makes up for the 14 losses that are currently limiting Indiana's NCAA Tournament chances.