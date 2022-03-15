The 2022 NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday evening. The Indiana Hoosiers (20-13) and the Wyoming Cowboys (25-8) clash in a First Four matchup. Indiana, the No. 12 seed, fell to Iowa in the Big Ten semis, but squeezed into the field as one of the final at-large bids. In a similar manner, Wyoming, the No. 12 seed, had its two-game win streak snapped in the Mountain West semis. The Cowboys fell to Boise State in their previous matchup.

Tipoff is at 9:10 p.m. ET from UD Arena. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers as four-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Wyoming odds. The over-under for total points is set at 132.5. Before making any Wyoming vs. Indiana picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament 2022. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wyoming vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Wyoming spread: Hoosiers -4

Indiana vs. Wyoming over-under: 132.5 points

Indiana vs. Wyoming money line: Cowboys +160, Hoosiers -190

WYO: Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 neutral site games as an underdog

IND: Hoosiers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Why Indiana can cover

Senior guard Xavier Johnson is a consistent scoring option in the backcourt for the Hoosiers. He averages 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and five assists per game. The Virginia native has scored at least 16 points in six of his last eight games. In his last matchup, Johnson dropped 20 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

Redshirt senior forward Race Thompson has steadily produced for Indiana. He averages 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting 55 percent from the floor. The Minnesota native has scored in double figures in seven of his last 10 games. On Feb. 24 against Maryland, Thompson had 19 points, nine rebounds and went 9-for-12 from the floor.

Why Wyoming can cover

Sophomore forward Graham Ike has been a force for the Cowboys. Ike ranks third in the Mountain West in points (19.6) and second in rebounds (9.6). The Colorado native has logged 13 double-doubles thus far. Ike uses his size and length to get to his spots on the floor. One of his best games of the year came on Feb. 19 against Air Force. Ike tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds and shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the field.

Senior guard Hunter Maldonado has been an all-around threat for the Cowboys. Maldonado averages 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He was also one of the top passers in the Mountain West. The Colorado native ranks second in the conference in assists (6.3). On Mar. 2 against UNLV, Maldonado had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

How to make Wyoming vs. Indiana picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time.

