The No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers will face their first test of the season when they go on the road to Xavier on Friday night. Indiana has opened the season with a pair of dominant wins, but Xavier is expected to provide a stiffer challenge. These teams have not met since 2007, when Xavier rolled to a 15-point win.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.5.

Xavier vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -2.5

Xavier vs. Indiana over/under: 142.5 points

Xavier vs. Indiana money line: Xavier +130, Indiana -150

Why Xavier can cover

Indiana has rolled to a pair of easy wins to open the season, but this will be a major step up in competition. Xavier is off to a perfect start this season as well, winning all three of its games. The Musketeers picked up a 78-65 win over Fairfield on Tuesday, as senior forward Zach Freemantle recorded the fifth triple-double in school history with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Freemantle is one of five players averaging double figures for Xavier, as senior forward Jack Nunge is leading the way with 18.0 points per game. Indiana relies on forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to do most of its damage, but he is going to be tested by Freemantle and Nunge. Xavier is on a seven-game home winning streak, while Indiana has only covered the spread three times in its last 15 road games.

Why Indiana can cover

This might be a tough test for Jackson-Davis, but he is used to commanding the attention of opposing defenses. He scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman in his last game and was named to the Wooden Preseason Top 50 watch list earlier this week. Jackson-Davis leads the team with 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, despite playing just 22 minutes per game so far.

The Hoosiers have been knocking down outside shots at a high rate so far, converting on 40% of their triples. Xavier could be without star guard Colby Jones, who sat out on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's practice. Jones averages 13.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, so the Musketeers would certainly feel his absence.

