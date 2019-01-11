Ineligible girls high school basketball star who played for Team USA can play after judge's emergency ruling

A girls high school basketball star who was ineligible for her senior season after a controversial ruling will get to play after all.

A judge's decision will allow Troy (Alabama)-Henderson's Maori Davenport, a star Rutgers recruit, to play on Friday night for the first time since November. Davenport has been serving a suspension controversially administered by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Her eligibility will be fully restored pending a hearing in the courtroom of Judge Sonny Reagan, who granted the emergency motion just hours before the game.

The AHSAA suspended Davenport in late November after a check in the amount of $857.20 from Team USA was mistakenly sent to her. The check was to cover expenses and lost wages playing in the FIBA Americas U18 Tournament, but the amount exceeded the threshold the AHSAA allows players to make without compromising their amateur status. She cashed the check then returned the full amount in hopes of reversing the AHSAA's decision, but the AHSAA upheld the ruling -- even despite USA Basketball officials admitting the check was issued due to a clerical error.

The Davenport family filed a lawsuit this week asking the court to invalidate the AHSAA's suspension of Davenport according to AL.com, wherein the family claimed the suspension was running afoul of the governing body's amateurism rules.

Team USA typically confers with high school federations before issuing checks to participating players, but did not in this case. She appealed the decision twice -- once to an AHSAA district board, and later to a central board -- however both appeals were unsuccessful, which led to the lawsuit and subsequent favorable ruling.