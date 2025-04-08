SAN ANTONIO — There's a simple drill that Houston has used to build its program. Assistant coach K.C. Beard stands at the free-throw line, slams the basketball down on the floor and watches it ricochet off the backboard while the Cougars' big men stand in a single-file line before each man engages in hand-to-hand combat for the offensive rebound. Those second-chance opportunities are gold for Houston. He might describe himself as an "old-ball coach, " but it's Kelvin Sampson's way of winning the math, using the theory that his team will win if it takes more shots than yours.

The Cougars took 16 more shots (69) than Florida (53) in Monday's national championship game and lost 65-63, essentially because, with the championship on the line, Houston couldn't give itself a chance to do what it does best. The Cougars didn't even attempt a single shot in the final minute, due to three costly turnovers that will sit in the back of Sampson's mind for longer than he'd care to admit.

"I'm just going through those last two possessions more than anything else," Sampson said. "Incomprehensible in that situation we couldn't get a shot."

Houston's best chance at a NCAA championship slips away in loss to Florida in national title game Dennis Dodd

It's even more startling because turnovers had rarely been a problem for sure-handed Houston until the most consequential sequence of the season with a title, and Sampson's 800th career win, hanging in the balance.

Sampson will have to sit on 799 victories for over six months, and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. is a big reason why. Houston may have held Clayton scoreless in the first half and a miserable 3-for-10 shooting display, but the All-American made the play of the game with his defense. On the game's final possession, Clayton took an elevator to the heavens to unleash the fabulous defensive play that deterred Emanuel Sharp and coaxed the Gators' championship-sealing takeaway.

"Our defense won us the game tonight," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "We got nine straight stops in the middle of the second half. We held them scoreless the last 2:20. Walter, great closeout, and (Alex Condon), great hustle play to win the game. That's what made this team special all year, that we can win different ways, and we showed that again tonight."

Using the same gameplan that helped win the game against Duke, Houston shifted to isolation ball often down the home stretch. Clayton was the target because Alijah Martin is a freight train defensively and Will Richard is a menace. Once and maybe for all, Clayton can finally avoid the jabs from his boys about his defense.

"Shoutout to Walter Clayton," Florida backup guard Denzel Aberdeen said from behind his thick shades that shielded his eyes from a diamond-laced necklace. "They were trying to 'iso' him the whole game. My guy can really sit down and guard. Walt is just a winner."

The crucial stop came from the most unlikely source.

"Everyone gives him crap about how he doesn't play defense, but he made the play of the game defensively," big man Micah Handlogten added. "We came away with the win because of it. I'm so happy for him. I'm so proud of him."

Clayton's heroics on defense had the Florida locker room abuzz while Houston's locker room was, predictably, apoplectic after enduring a loss for just the second time since late November.

These hard-nosed Cougars, who reeled off a 13-game winning streak and a separate 18-game winning streak this season, had no answers — just tears — to describe how this one got away.

"The fact they're crying shows you they care," Sampson said. "The freshmen didn't even get to play and they're in there whaling. We didn't lose in the first round. We didn't lose in the CBI. We lost in the championship game to the best team that the SEC has."

Houston vowed to return to this stage, and it's not inconceivable. With Milos Uzan, JoJo Tugler, Sharp and a glitzy recruiting class, the Cougars earned the No. 1 spot in 247Sports' way-too-early Top 25 rankings. Another Final Four is realistic, even if the tenor of this team won't ever be the same without the indelible J'Wan Roberts at the helm.

"I wanted it so bad for him," said Roberts, who just finished his sixth season at Houston. "So, so, so bad. And it hurts. I can't do it next year. I can't put myself in position to do it next year. This will be my last time wearing my jersey, and I feel terrible. But I told the younger guys, the returners, to remember this feeling. So when you (are) in this moment again, in this situation again, you'll be on top."

Maybe perspective will provide a salve for the Houston scars someday, but it won't be today. Not with 50 Cent's "Many Men" echoing out of the Florida locker room and through the tunnels of the Alamodome. And certainly not after those turnovers.