Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iona and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 36-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Iona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, Canisius will have to make due with a 7-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Canisius 7-9, Iona 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Canisius has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Coming off a loss in a game Canisius was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-63 punch to the gut against the Stags. Canisius was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-28.

Meanwhile, the Gaels didn't have too much trouble with the Mountaineers at home on Sunday as they won 87-70.

The Golden Griffins have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for the Gaels, their win bumped their record up to an identical 7-9.

While only Iona took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Canisius suffered a grim 80-59 defeat to Iona in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a big 8-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gaels as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.