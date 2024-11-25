Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Cornell 3-2, Iona 1-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will face off against the Cornell Big Red at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Gaels might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

Iona will head into Wednesday's match out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 86-43 loss at the hands of West Virginia. The matchup marked the Gaels' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Iona struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Cornell entered their contest against Robert Morris on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Cornell took an 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Robert Morris. The Big Red didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Iona dropped their record down to 1-4 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Cornell, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-2.