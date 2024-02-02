Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Fairfield 12-8, Iona 9-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iona is 9-1 against Fairfield since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. Fairfield took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Iona, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Iona proved on Friday. They were the clear victor by a 70-51 margin over the Saints. With Iona ahead 41-16 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Fairfield unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 66-64. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Fairfield was the slight favorite coming in.

The Gaels are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-10 record this season. As for the Stags, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.

Iona beat Fairfield 78-67 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does Iona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fairfield turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.