Harvard Crimson @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Harvard 3-8, Iona 4-8

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

The Iona Gaels and the Harvard Crimson will round out the year against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Hynes Athletics Center. The Crimson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Gaels, who come in off a win.

Iona is coming into the match on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against Colgate by a score of 79-73 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was DeJour Reaves, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Rice on December 1st, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Yaphet Moundi, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Harvard couldn't handle Furman on Saturday and fell 77-63.

Iona's victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-8. As for Harvard, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iona beat Harvard 69-60 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does Iona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Harvard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won both of the games they've played against Harvard in the last 3 years.