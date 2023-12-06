Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Hofstra 5-2, Iona 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will be playing at home against the Hofstra Pride at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, a fact Iona proved on Friday. They walked away with a 78-67 victory over the Stags.

Meanwhile, Hofstra entered their tilt with South Florida with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Everything went the Pride's way against the Bulls on Thursday as the Pride made off with a 82-63 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Hofstra, Hofstra is are in good company: they have won three games by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hofstra to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darlinstone Dubar, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Thomas, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists.

The losses dropped the Gaels to 3-5 and the Stags to 1-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Iona came up short against Hofstra in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 83-78. Will Iona have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Iona has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hofstra.