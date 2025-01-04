Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iona and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against Marist.

If Iona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-9 in no time. On the other hand, Marist will have to make due with a 9-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Marist 9-2, Iona 4-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Iona Gaels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Red Foxes are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Marist is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down Binghamton 69-51 on Sunday. The contest marked the Red Foxes' most dominant victory of the season so far.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iona last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Harvard. The game was a 26-26 toss-up at halftime, but the Gaels couldn't quite close it out.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive matchups.

Marist's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for Iona, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

Marist is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Marist came up short against Iona when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 71-64. Can Marist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a slight 2-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.