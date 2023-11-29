Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Marist 3-2, Iona 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.15

What to Know

After four games on the road, Iona is heading back home. The Iona Gaels and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Iona found out the hard way. The match between the Gaels and the Buffaloes wasn't particularly close, with the Gaels falling 85-68.

Despite the loss, Iona had strong showings from Greg Gordon, who scored 19 points, and Idan Tretout, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes made easy work of the Bison on Saturday and carried off a 73-49 win.

The Gaels have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

While only Marist took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking Marist against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Iona.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Iona is a big 7.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Marist.