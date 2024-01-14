Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iona and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Mt St Mary's.

If Iona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-9 in no time. On the other hand, Mt St Mary's will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 6-9, Iona 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Iona is 3-0 against Mt St Mary's since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Iona last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Purple Eagles by a score of 75-73. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Peacocks on Sunday and fell 70-64.

The Gaels' defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Mountaineers, they bumped their record down to 6-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Looking forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Iona took their win against Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 74-54. Will Iona repeat their success, or does Mt St Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a 5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Iona has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.