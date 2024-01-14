Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 6-9, Iona 6-9

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Iona is 3-0 against Mt St Mary's since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Iona last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Purple Eagles by a score of 75-73. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Peacocks on Sunday and fell 70-64.

The Gaels' defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Mountaineers, they bumped their record down to 6-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Iona took their victory against Mt St Mary's when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 74-54. Will Iona repeat their success, or does Mt St Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.