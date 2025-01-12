Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Quinnipiac 8-8, Iona 5-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Quinnipiac and Iona are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Gaels took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bobcats, who come in off a win.

Quinnipiac took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They blew past Siena 72-53. With the Bobcats ahead 43-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iona on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fairfield.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive matches.

The win got Quinnipiac back to even at 8-8. As for Iona, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Quinnipiac strolled past Iona in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 82-64. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does Iona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona and Quinnipiac both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.