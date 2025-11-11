The Tuesday college basketball schedule gets underway when the Summit League's Kansas City Roos host the MAAC's Iona Gaels in non-conference action. Iona opened its season with an 81-73 win over Hofstra, while Kansas City has split its first two games, beating Evangel and losing to Southern Illinois.

Tipoff from the Swinney Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Gaels are 4.5-point road favorites in the latest Kansas City vs. Iona odds, while the over/under is 157.5. Before making any Iona vs. Kansas City picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,200 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Iona vs. Kansas City 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iona vs. Kansas City:

Iona vs. Kansas City spread: Iona -4.5 Iona vs. Kansas City over/under: 157.5 points Iona vs. Kansas City money line: Iona -192, Kansas City +159 Iona vs. Kansas City picks: See picks at SportsLine Iona vs. Kansas City streaming: Summit League Network

How to make Iona vs. Kansas City picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Iona vs. Kansas City 10,000 times and it is going Under on the total (157.5 points). Both teams have gone Over in their one Division-I matchup this season, but the model is projecting that this game has a combined 145 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's men's college basketball picks.

So who wins Kansas City vs. Iona, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,200 on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.