Seventh place is on the line when the Iona Gaels battle the Buffalo Bulls in a 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase matchup on Wednesday at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. The Gaels (1-3), who won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at 17-3 and were 27-8 overall in 2022-23, dropped an 80-76 decision to Long Beach State on Tuesday. The Bulls (1-4), who tied for sixth with Northern Illinois at 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference and were 15-17 overall a year ago, fell 68-60 to Louisiana on Tuesday. Since the start of last season, Iona is 8-5 on neutral courts, while Buffalo is 1-6.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. The all-time series between the teams is tied at 4-4. The Gaels are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Iona vs. Buffalo odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145.5. Before making any Buffalo vs. Iona picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iona vs. Buffalo and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Buffalo vs. Iona:

Iona vs. Buffalo spread: Iona -6.5

Iona vs. Buffalo over/under: 145.5 points

Iona vs. Buffalo money line: Iona -305, Buffalo +244

ION: The Gaels are 2-2 against the spread this season

BUF: The Bulls have been outscored by 56 points in 2023-24

Iona vs. Buffalo picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Iona can cover

Senior guard Idan Tretout leads the offense, and is coming off a 17-point, five-assist, four-rebound and three-steal effort against Long Beach State. He is in his first season with the Gaels after spending the last three years at Harvard. In 60 collegiate games, including 32 starts, Tretout is averaging 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. For the season, he leads Iona in scoring at 18.3 points per game. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Also averaging double-figure scoring for Iona is senior guard Wheza Panzo. He is scoring 12 points per contest as well as grabbing two rebounds and 1.3 steals. He is new to the program after spending the previous four seasons at Stetson. Last year with the Hatters, Panzo averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Buffalo can cover

Senior forward Sy Chatman is the top scoring Bulls player at 14.6 points per game. He is also averaging six rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and one block. This is his third stop during his collegiate career. He played his first two seasons at Massachusetts before spending the following two years at Illinois State. Last season for the Redbirds, he averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Senior forward Isaiah Adams has made his presence felt on both ends of the court. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists, as well as 4.2 rebounds per game. In the season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson, he nearly had a double-double, scoring 28 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. He is in his second season at Buffalo, after spending his first two years at Central Florida. See which team to pick here.

How to make Buffalo vs. Iona picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iona vs. Buffalo, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks dating back to last season, and find out.