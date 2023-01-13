Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Iona

Current Records: Fairfield 6-9; Iona 11-5

What to Know

After a seven-game homestand, the Fairfield Stags will be on the road. The Stags and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Fairfield lost both of their matches to Iona last season on scores of 76-80 and 58-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Fairfield came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles last week, falling 77-69.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Iona as they lost 81-58 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

Fairfield is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Iona have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Fairfield.