Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Iona
Current Records: Fairfield 6-9; Iona 11-5
What to Know
After a seven-game homestand, the Fairfield Stags will be on the road. The Stags and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Fairfield lost both of their matches to Iona last season on scores of 76-80 and 58-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Fairfield came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles last week, falling 77-69.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Iona as they lost 81-58 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.
Fairfield is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Gaels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Iona have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Fairfield.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Iona 80 vs. Fairfield 76
- Mar 13, 2021 - Iona 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Dec 12, 2020 - Fairfield 67 vs. Iona 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 42
- Feb 09, 2020 - Iona 78 vs. Fairfield 54
- Jan 17, 2020 - Iona 64 vs. Fairfield 57
- Jan 27, 2019 - Fairfield 80 vs. Iona 68
- Jan 05, 2019 - Iona 94 vs. Fairfield 87
- Mar 05, 2018 - Iona 83 vs. Fairfield 71
- Jan 29, 2018 - Fairfield 103 vs. Iona 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Iona 84 vs. Fairfield 65
- Jan 20, 2017 - Iona 96 vs. Fairfield 89
- Jan 02, 2017 - Fairfield 93 vs. Iona 87
- Jan 24, 2016 - Fairfield 98 vs. Iona 91
- Dec 01, 2015 - Iona 101 vs. Fairfield 77