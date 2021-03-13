Rick Pitino and the ninth-seeded Iona Gaels can complete a stunning postseason run when they take on the No. 7 seed Fairfield Stags on Saturday in the 2021 MAAC Tournament championship game at Atlantic City, N.J. The Gaels (11-5) received a low seed after playing only 13 games during the regular season due to multiple COVID-19 pauses but have ripped off three straight wins in the tournament after not playing for 2 1/2 weeks. The Gaels face an improbable opponent in Fairfield (10-16), which split a pair of games with Iona in mid-December.

Iona vs. Fairfield spread: Iona -8

Iona vs. Fairfield over-under: 130.5 points

IONA: The Gaels are making their eighth straight appearance in the MAAC title game

FAIR: The Stags are 3-5 in MAAC championship games, last losing to Iona in 2018

Why Fairfield can cover



Guard Jake Wojcik leads the Stags in scoring at 13.6 points per game and is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 assists over the past four games, including a season-high 33 at Manhattan on March 5. A transfer from Richmond, he was not declared eligible to play until the week after the two-game set against Iona. Second-leading scorer Taj Benning was held without a field goal Friday but had 26 points in the two games vs. the Gaels.

The Stags have been reliant on their defense during their season-high four-game winning streak, surrendering an average of 58.0 during that span. They held Monmouth, the highest-scoring team in the MAAC, to a season-low 60 points in the quarterfinals. Fairfield also avenged their loss to Iona behind a suffocating defensive effort, limiting the Gaels to a season-worst point total (52) and 32.7 percent shooting.

Why Iona can cover

Senior guard Isaiah Ross had more turnovers (8) than points (4) or rebounds (7) in Friday's win but he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points during the regular season. He had one of his three 30-point games in the victory against Fairfield in December and also had a 23-point game against the Stags last season. Ross shot 48.9 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from behind the arc during the regular season.

Senior guard Asante Gist led the way against Niagara with 19 points and is averaging 16.0 points over his last five games -- a span in which he's hit 33 of 35 free throws. Freshman forward Nelly Junior Joseph just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds Friday night. Named the MAAC Newcomer of the Year, he averaged 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent in the regular season.

