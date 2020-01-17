Iona vs. Fairfield odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven simulation

The Fairfield Stags will take on the Iona Gaels at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona is 3-8 overall and 0-3 at home, while Fairfield is 7-9 overall and 4-3 on the road. Fairfield has been great against the spread with a 12-4 record against the number. Meanwhile, Iona has struggled terribly to live up to oddsmakers' expectations with a 2-9 record against the spread and a 1-6 mark in the last seven games.

The sides have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the spread. This time around, the Gaels are favored by four points in the latest Iona vs. Fairfield odds, while the over-under is set at 131.5. Before entering any Fairfield vs. Iona picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Iona vs. Fairfield 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Iona needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 70-69 to Niagara. E.J. Crawford had 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss while Tajuan Agee had 20 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Crawford is a fourth-year starter for Iona who has played a major role in getting the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons. Iona is actually on a four-year run of making tourney appearances, so we know that the Gaels are a threat to turn it on in the MAAC at any moment.

Meanwhile, Fairfield beat Saint Peter's 61-51 on Wednesday. Taj Benning had 15 points in the win by attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line (10-for-10). The Fairfield bench also made a major contribution collectively, combining to score 24 points. Defensively, the Stags were able to limit the Peacocks to just 35.2 percent shooting from the field. That's been Fairfield's calling card since MAAC play began. The Stags rank first in the league in points allowed per game (59.6) since conference play began.

So who wins Fairfield vs. Iona? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iona vs. Fairfield spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.