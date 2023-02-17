Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Iona

Current Records: Manhattan 9-14; Iona 18-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Iona Gaels are heading back home. The Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Bragging rights belong to Iona for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

Iona strolled past the Niagara Purple Eagles with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 72-55.

Meanwhile, Manhattan didn't have too much trouble with the St. Peter's Peacocks at home on Sunday as they won 68-52.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Iona to 18-7 and the Jaspers to 9-14. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 17-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.