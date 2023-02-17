Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Iona
Current Records: Manhattan 9-14; Iona 18-7
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Iona Gaels are heading back home. The Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Bragging rights belong to Iona for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
Iona strolled past the Niagara Purple Eagles with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 72-55.
Meanwhile, Manhattan didn't have too much trouble with the St. Peter's Peacocks at home on Sunday as they won 68-52.
Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Iona to 18-7 and the Jaspers to 9-14. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Gaels are a big 17-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 16.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Iona 84 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Iona 72
- Jan 14, 2022 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Iona 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 14, 2020 - Iona 80 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2020 - Manhattan 72 vs. Iona 49
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iona 66 vs. Manhattan 52
- Mar 03, 2018 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 60
- Feb 23, 2018 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Iona 78 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 24, 2017 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 17, 2017 - Iona 82 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 26, 2016 - Iona 86 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 29, 2016 - Iona 70 vs. Manhattan 56