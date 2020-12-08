The Tuesday college basketball schedule tips off with a 3 p.m. ET matchup between the Morgan State Bears and Rick Pitino's Iona Gaels at the Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams are 1-1 on the season and have seen at least one other matchup cancelled due to COVID-19. Iona is 1-1 against the spread, while Morgan State failed to cover in its only Division I matchup thus far.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Gaels as nine-point favorites in the latest Iona vs. Morgan State odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 144, up from opening at 141.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Morgan State vs. Iona:

Iona vs. Morgan State spread: Iona -9

Iona vs. Morgan State over-under: 144 points

Iona vs. Morgan State money line: Iona -475; Morgan State +360

What you need to know about Iona

Like many college basketball team this season, Iona has seen its schedule impacted by COVID-19. The Gaels had their opener at Fordham cancelled and also had a matchup against Merrimack scrapped. They've split the games they have been able to play, losing on the road against Seton Hall 86-64 and winning at Hofstra 82-74 in their last outing as Pitino picked up his first win in three years following his exit from Louisville in 2017.

Guard Isaiah Ross has been sensational for the Gaels. He's averaging 28 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest and is shooting a blistering 52.6 percent from 3-point range. Forward Nelly Junior Joseph is contributing 13.5 points and eight rebounds per contest.

What you need to know about Morgan State

The Bears, who went 15-16 and 9-7 in the MEAC last year, dropped their opener 62-55 against Mount St. Mary's this year. That has been Morgan State's only DI competition this year, but it did pick up a 102-94 win over the Lincoln (PA) Lions in the last outing.

Four players are averaging double figures for the Bears thus far with guard Malik Miller leading the way with 17 points and nine rebounds per game.

How to make Iona vs. Morgan State picks

