Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Iona

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 7-15; Iona 14-7

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona should still be riding high after a victory, while Mount St. Mary's will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, Mount St. Mary's lost to the St. Peter's Peacocks at home by a decisive 73-62 margin.

Meanwhile, Iona didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 win.

Mount St. Mary's' defeat took them down to 7-15 while Iona's win pulled them up to 14-7. We'll see if Mount St. Mary's can steal the Gaels' luck or if Iona records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.