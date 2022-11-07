Who's Playing
Pennsylvania @ Iona
What to Know
The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Iona Gaels are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Hynes Athletics Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for UPenn (12-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Iona ended up 25-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Florida Gators 79-74.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.