The 2021 MAAC Tournament gets underway on Tuesday when the No. 8-seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-12) take on Rick Pitino the No. 9 Iona Gaels (8-5). The winner advances to take on top-seeded Siena on Wednesday. Iona has a 7-5 mark against the spread this season. Quinnipiac is 11-10 ATS.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET. The latest Iona vs. Quinnipiac odds list the Gaels as six-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 142.5.

Iona vs. Quinnipiac spread: Iona -6

Iona vs. Quinnipiac over-under: 142.5 points

Iona vs. Quinnipiac money line: Iona -262; Quinnipiac +210

The Gaels are favored because they've been playing well recently. Iona has won two straight and six of its last eight overall. The Gaels have also fared well against the spread this season. In addition to their 7-5 overall ATS mark this year, they were also 6-4 ATS when favored.

Iona averages 74.7 points per game, while Quinnipiac averages just 68.4 points. The Gaels also average 15.1 assists, compared to 12.7 for the opponents. Guard Isaiah Ross averages 20.5 points per game and shoots 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Bobcats have dropped three out of their last four, but they were on a three-game winning streak before those recent struggles. That winning streak included a 74-70 outright upset over Iona where they easily covered as 6.5-point underdogs.

And while Quinnipiac has struggled to find consistent offense, the Bobcats have defended well this season, giving up just 68.9 points per game. Forward Jacob Rigoni leads the team with 12 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

