Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Iona

Current Records: Santa Clara 4-2; Iona 2-1

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will square off against the Iona Gaels on Sunday at Orleans Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Broncos have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Menlo Oaks on Wednesday. Santa Clara enjoyed a cozy 64-51 win over Menlo.

Meanwhile, everything went Iona's way against the Vermont Catamounts last week as they made off with a 71-50 victory. The oddsmakers were on Iona's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Santa Clara is now 4-2 while the Gaels sit at 2-1. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Broncos are 1-2 after wins, Iona 0-1 this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.