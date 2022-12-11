The Iona Gaels take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in a non-conference showdown on Sunday morning. The two teams square off in the opener of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center. Iona is 5-2 overall this season, including an active three-game winning streak. St. Bonaventure is 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the last six games.

Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Gaels as 7-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.5 in the latest Iona vs. St. Bonaventure odds.

Iona vs. St. Bonaventure spread: Iona -7

Iona vs. St. Bonaventure over/under: 137.5 points

Iona vs. St. Bonaventure money line: Iona -320, St. Bonaventure +250

IONA: The Gaels are 5-2 against the spread this season

STBON: The Bonnies are 7-2 against the spread this season

Why Iona can cover



Iona is led by a dynamic creator in Daniss Jenkins. Jenkins, a junior guard, is averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 assists per game, and he is shooting 43.5% from 3-point range. Jenkins keys an offense that is above-average nationally, and the Gaels are uber-elite in ball security. Iona is in the top five of the country in turnover rate at 13.2%, and the Gaels have a stellar 6.5% live-ball turnover rate.

Iona is also shooting 78.6% from the free throw line as a team, and the Gaels are also top-tier with a 37.2% accuracy mark from 3-point range. Iona is above-average in offensive rebound rate (30.2%) and 2-point accuracy (51.4%), with St. Bonaventure landing below the national average in free throw prevention and turnover creation rate (18.4%) on defense.

Why St. Bonaventure can cover

St. Bonaventure is above-average on both ends of the floor. The Bonnies are securing more than 31% of missed shots on the offensive glass, and St. Bonaventure is above-average in creating free throw attempts. St. Bonaventure has a stellar 7.8% live-ball turnover rate, and the Bonnies are shooting 35.0% from 3-point distance.

Iona is very poor on the defensive glass with a 66.7% defensive rebound rate, and the Gaels are below-average in free throw prevention. St. Bonaventure is in the top five of the country in 3-point defense with opponents shooting only 23.7% from beyond the arc. The Bonnies also maintain an 11.6% block rate, and Iona is outside the top 350 nationally in free throw creation rate on offense.

